Josiah Jayuan Henderson: Missing 12-year-old Columbus Boy Found at School

Several posts have been circulating on the Internet for the last few days after a Columbus boy was reported missing from the city’s north side. Since the report of a 12-year-old boy went viral on social media, many people are paying their contributions to find him out as soon as possible. Let us tell you that a 12-year-old boy named Josiah Jayuan Henderson went missing just a few days ago and now, the search has been conducted by the Columbus Division of Police. Let’s see what happened to Josiah Jayuan Henderson and where did he go? Keep reading this article to get all the details related to this incident.

Let us tell you that a 12-year-old boy identified as Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Columbus’ north side and now, the search has begun by the Columbus Division of Police who is looking for him right now. Now, Josiah’s family members are very concerned for his safety and whereabouts. Not only the police but his family, known ones and friends are looking for him. When he was spotted last time, Josiah was wearing a black jacket with a white stripe down the sleeves, gray zip-up hoodie, and blue and white tennis shoes. Some other essential details of Josiah was released by police and family.

What Happened To Josiah Jayuan Henderson?

According to the official police reports, Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive on Wednesday at around 7 AM. At that time, he was spotted in a grey sweatshirt with a zipper across the front, white and blue tennis shoes, and also a black jacket with white stripes. If we describe Josiah so, he is 5 feet and 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone will get any kind of details related to the missing boy, kindly contact to the police at 614-645-4545 or 614-645-2358. Josiah’s family is seeking help from the communities and neighbors to find him out as they are concerned about his sudden missing. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on the city’s north side and since then, officials haven’t find a single clue related to his missing and where did he go.

In the last few days, many missing reports have come in front of the people and since then, they have been analyzing to find out as soon as possible. Stay tuned with us to know more details related to Josiah Jayuan Henderson.