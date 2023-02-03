Joyce Dopkeen Death Reason? First Photographer Women Journalist Hired By New York Times Dies

The New York Times is mourning the passing of one of the oldest and first women to be hired by them, Joyce Dopkeen. Yes, Joyce Dopkeen sadly passed away at the age of 80, according to the official statement shared on the Internet. Joyce Dopkeen became the first woman who was hired by The New York Times as a full-time staff photographer. She completed her 35 years of career with the newspaper but unfortunately, the longtime employee of the NY Times has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. According to the sources, Joyce Dopkeen took her last breath on Tuesday in Rockville, Md.

According to the sources, the news of her death was confirmed by her brother Jonathan Dopkeen. Many individuals are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to her and giving condolences to her family who just lost their beloved family member and going through a difficult time.

As per the official reports, Joyce Dopkeen passed away following heart failure. She counted her last breath in a hospital, her brother said. Well, there is no updates that how did she suffer from this heart failure or she was diagnosed with any disease. Our sources are trying to collect more details on the Internet.

A Facebook user, Salvador Martinez wrote,” Joyce Dopkeen, who became the first woman to be hired by The New York Times as a full-time staff photographer in 1973, beginning a 35-year career with the newspaper, has died at 80″.

Born as Joyce Harriet Dopkeen on October 23, 1942, in Worcester, Mass. Her father was a pediatrician and her mother was an artist. Joyce roamed widely with her camera to capture pictures for The Times, whether capturing the Muhammad Ali fight against Joe Frazier, female prison inmate training puppies to be service dogs, or ebullient children enjoying summers in urban parks.

A Former picture editor at The Times, Nancy Lee wrote,” The pix were always a still version of the story itself. She knew how to capture the perfect moment”. After Joyce Dopkeen became a part of The Times, the newspaper also hired other photojournalists among them Teresa Zabala, Marilynn K. Yee, and Ruby Washington.