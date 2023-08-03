Joysee Cartagena Death Reason? Sanford Police Investigating Death of Former School Employee Found

Recently the news shocking news has come on the internet that a former Florida school worker has been discovered dead inside her home with a zip tie around her neck. Recently the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. Currently, this news has been gaining huge attention from the people who have been searching this news on the internet on the internet as they are very curious to know about the complete details of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the tragic incident has left the Sanford community shocked after a 911 call informed the police of the distressing finding of 49-year-old Joysee Cartagena Clemente. The police in Sanford got the call on 17 July where the caller asserted to have found the lady at 2:10 pm inside her house situated in the 300 block of Saltmarsh Loop. Sanford police confirmed on Tuesday that Cartagena’s death was the result of a killing. This news left many people in shock and pain and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Joysee Cartagena Death Reason?

Reportedly, the lady has been identified as a Joysee Cartagena. She was a 49-year-old lady who served at JetBlue as a Customer Support Specialist. Previously, she worked at two different schools located between Sanford and Orlando in Seminole County. She worked as a clerk for seven years at Lawton Elementary and as a secretary at Spring Lake Elementary, as per the Seminole County School District. It is very shocking news for the family, friends and well-wishers as no one had imagined that it would happen. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as know, On 2 August 2023 Tuesday, the Sanford Police Department published a release that,” Sanford Fire and Rescue reported upon their appearance they discovered 49 years old lady Joysee Cartagena inside her home with a large zip tie around her neck. They attempted life-saving measures, but, the lady was pronounced dead at the scene. Since the news has gone out many people are very saddened and shocked. At this time, the incident has been investigated as a suspicious death and or homicide. Here we have shared all the information about the news. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.