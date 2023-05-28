Juan Carlos Formell Death Reason? Bassist of Los Van Van, Dies of Heart Attack

We feel sad to share that a well-known personality is no more between us. As per reports, Juan Carlos died. He was a very famous guitarist. Recently, his death news is going viral on the internet and got much attention. People have many quarries regarding this news. This is a very big loss for the music industry. His fans are shocked after hearing his death news. People have very eager to know about his cause of death. How he died? When he died? Was suffering from any serious health issues. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end and read this article in detail.

According to the sources, a very famous music industry star Juan Carlos is no more. As per reports, he passed away on May 26, 2023. He was a guitarist, composer, and Cuban Bassist. He was born in 1964. He was from Havana. Further, he died at the age of 59. His father’s name was Maestro Juan Formell. His father was the founder of the Los Van Van orchestra. Juan Carlos Formell died this Friday. Now, his fans are very excited to know about his cause of death. This time his death news is on every news channel’s headlines.

Juan Carlos Formell Death Reason?

If you are searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that a very famous Cuban bassist and guitarist died due to a heart attack. Yes, his cause of death was revealed. He died due to a heart attack. He was living in New York since 1993. He had a master’s degree in music. Further, he studied music at the Amadeo Roldán Conservatories and Alejandro García Caturla in the Cuban Capital. His music journey was incredible and motivational for the youngers. He was one of the notable guitarists.

Further, he was know all instruments that how to use them. He had various music albums. His “Songs From a Little Blue House” is one of the hit albums. He even got the Grammy Award for his hit album. His this album was nominated for the Grammy Awards. Moreover, his demise news is very sad and heartbreaking for the music industry. Now, social media platform is filled with prayers and condolence. Many famous personalities are paying tribute to Juan Carlos. It is a deep sadness to lose a very famous star at the age of 59. He died due to a heart attack on Friday. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.