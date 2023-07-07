Juan Cristalinas Murder: 3 Arrested for the 2022 Murder of Stanton Pizza Delivery

In this article, we are going to share the news that has come out. Three gang members have been arrested in connection to the brutal killing of a good samaritan pizza driver who was shot while trying to rescue an elderly man in June 2022. More than a year later, police finally arrested Henry Diep Le, 19, and Damian Ivan Mayorga, 18, on murder charges stemming from the death of 49-year-old Juan Christalinas. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Le was taken into custody near the Mexican border, while Castaneda and Mayorga were arrested at a residence in Orange County on Wednesday, July 5, Stanton Police Services Chief Charlie Walters noted, according to NBC. Orange County Sheriff’s Department previously reported that Cristalinas, of Santa Ana, was on his way to deliver a pizza on June 28, 2022, when he stumbled upon multiple men attacking the 76-year-old man. He immediately stopped his car and ran to rescue the elderly man but got shot to death during the scuffle. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Juan Cristalinas Murder

Two men in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where Christians succumbed to his injuries just a few hours later. Sally Cox, a neighbor who heard the gunshots, told KTLA that she initially thought several fireworks had gone off. But moments later when she went to answer her door, a neighbor notified her that there had been a shooting and her pizza delivery driver was the victim. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.