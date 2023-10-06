Judy Taylor Cause of Death? Lawrence Taylor died in Long Beach Murder-Sui”cide

Recently, a shocking incident took place in Long Beach last Wednesday in which a 75-year-old woman, Judy Taylor, and her 81-year-old husband died in this tragic incident. Both of them lost thier lives in this incident and the authorities suspect it was a murder-suicide. This news is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. People and netizens are showing their interest in this incident and asking on online sites. Let us know every single piece of information about this incident and also discuss the available information of the deceased victims.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Department shared some reports and confirmed that Judy died from a gunshot wound to her upper body, while her husband Lawrence died from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The incident occurred at about 06:30 a.m. on Wednesday 4 October 2023, and detectives investigating the murders were dispatched to the 5600 block of Corso di Napoli. The circumstances of this incident began when the couple neither answered calls nor opened their front door. Authorities were informed and arrived at the scene where they revealed that both men were dead. Scroll down this page to know more.

Judy Taylor Cause of Death?

Additionally, emergency medical personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department also arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officials shared that a firearm was discovered at the location and the incident was investigated as a possible murder-suicide. It was a devasting incident that occurred last Wednesday in Long Beach that unfortunately claimed the lives of Judy Taylor and beloved her husband. She was 75 years old and her husband was 81 years old at the time of his death. As per the reports, police believe it is a murder-suicide incident and the Law enforcement officials revealed that a firearm was discovered at the location. The investigation is under way and keep your reading.

The exact details behind this incident are unclear and authorities encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Ethan Shearer or Eric Thai at 562-570-7244. There is no personal information about the victims but it is shared that Judy was mostly known for her kindness. This incident and their death left the whole community in shock and many are expressing their sorrows for the loss. The authorities are continuing thier investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. We will update our article after getting more information about this incident. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.