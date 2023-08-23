Julia Ann Bean Death Reason? Missing Woman’s Daughter Claims She Was Last Seen with Gilgo Beach Murder

In this article, we are going to share the theory of Julia Ann Bean ho went missing on 18 November 2017. In the previous few times, the missing theory of Julia and Rex Heuermann has been getting so much attention and many people are raising various questions related to this incident. It is coming forward that the daughter of the missing woman had recently shared a statement related to her mother and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this case. Let us continue this article and know every single piece of information about this case, so read continuously and completely.

It is shared coming out that the daughter of Julia Ann Bean who went missing in South Carolina and now the daughter of the missing woman shared a statement. Meanwhile, she has been missing for around six years and now her daughter claimed that her daughter last saw her with the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann just before her missing. Yes, you heard right she claims that she last saw her mother with Rex on the day before she went missing and now this news is making headlines on the internet sites. Scroll down this article and continue your reading to know more about Julia and Rex.

Julia Ann Bean Death Reason?

Let us know about Julia who was last seen on 1 June in a truck with an unknown man in the Red Bay Road region of Sumter located in South Carolina. She was reported missing on 18 November 2017 and there is an investigation was also begun for her search. On the other hand, Rex is a 59-year-old architect. And last month, he was detained in connection with the murders of three women whose bodies were discovered dumped on Gilgo Beach in New York. Several pieces of information are still not mentioned in our article, so read continue.

If we talk about the statement of her daughter that she said "I've seen him. 'That was the last man I saw her with personally." The South Carolina Sumter County Sheriff's Office shared that they will look into the allegations that Bean was with the alleged murders and he had ties to the states. They added she went missing six years ago and still no information has been confirmed yet. She vanished in mysterious circumstances and not much detail has been cleared. The investigation continues and we will update our article after getting more details related to this case.