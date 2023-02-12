Julian Becerra Death Reason: Fountain Police Department K-9 Officer Dies At 35

The Fountain Police Department is mourning the passing of their bravest police officer who sadly passed away. Yes, Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra has gone from this world leaving his family and colleagues shattered. According to the sources, Julian Becerra died after falling from a 40-ft bridge in South Colorado Springs during a pursuit on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his friends and colleagues are paying tribute to him and given deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their bravest family member.

The announcement of his passing was made by The Fountain Police Department through a statement that reads,” We appreciate the public’s outpouring of support over the past week for Officer Becerra, his family, and the Fountain Police Department. This is an evolving process, and the family is requesting privacy while they navigate the difficult task of planning for Julian’s final rest. The family has elected to not make any public statements at this time”. At the last moment of Julian Becerra, law enforcement and fire department officials across our communities reached at the Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs to pay their condolences and support.

What Happened To Julian Becerra? Death Reason Explained!

According to the sources, Julian Becerra fell from a bridge as he and another officer were pursued of several carjacking suspects on February 2, 2023. After the incident took place, the police officer took his last breath at the hospital. He brave officer lost his life at the age of 35. According to officials, on February 2, law officers put an end to a lengthy car chase by incapacitating the suspect vehicle and forcing it to halt close to a bridge on South Academy Boulevard, just east of Hartford Street. The driver got out and fled. Becerra got out of his car as well, and the FPD reported that he fell down from the bridge and landed 40 feet below during the incident.

City of Fountain Police Department Facebook post reads,” It is with extreme sadness that we at the Fountain Police Department notify the public that K-9 Officer Julian Becerra has succumbed to the injuries he suffered during an on-duty incident that occurred on February 2, 2023″. Unfortunately, neither official not Becerra’s family announced the funeral and obituary arrangements yet. We will share this update with you when will be available. Stay tuned with us to get more updates here.