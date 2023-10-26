Headline

Juliana Rocha Cause of Death? Makeup influencer Juliana Rocha Passed Away at 25

1 day ago
by Shivam Kumar

Here, we will talk about the saddest news of Juliana Rocha’s death. Yes, you heard right she is no more and passed away at the age of 25 years. She was a makeup influencer and also an active user of social media who gathered a massive number of fans on her social media accounts. Her death news is making headlines on the news channels and running in the trends of the social media pages. Lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds. Let’s discuss in detail what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about herself in this article, so read completely.

Juliana Rocha Cause of Death

She was well-known as a popular make-up influencer from Brazil and she died after mysteriously disappearing from social media two months ago. She shares videos for her engaging content encompassing makeup tutorials, fashion advice, nail art, and haircare tips that help her generate many followers on social media. According to the sources and reports, she died in a mysterious way and it is making buzz on the internet. Her death news was confirmed by her family and it was announced officially through her Instagram account on Monday. Her death news shocked the cosmetics world and she was 25 years old at the time of her death.

Juliana Rocha Cause of Death?

She was also known as the eyeliner guru and one of the most popular personalities in the cosmetic world. She was mostly known as a Brazilian makeup influencer and now her death news is heartbreaking for his family members and loved ones. She was an active user of social media but she was last updated on 25 August and it left her followers in a  state of uncertainty for several weeks. Meanwhile, she was absent and not active on her social media. Recently, the family shared her death news but the cause of her death is not revealed yet.

Social media is flooded with tributes and many of her loved ones are expressing their sorrows for her loss. One of her friends shared on Instagram that she was battling leukemia. The cause of her death is not revealed but some sources claimed that she died of cancer but it was not announced officially by any of his family members. The details about her final rites and obituary are not shared. Many are supporting her family at this painful moment. Our sources continue to fetch more details and we will update our article soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

