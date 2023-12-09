Julie Michel Greenberg Cause of Death? A Resilient Spirit and Cherished Mother Dies

Good day, Today a news has come stating that In Memory of Julie Michel Greenberg: A Resilient Spirit and Beloved Mother. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Julie Michel Greenberg, a former resident of Poughkeepsie, NY, and more recently, Weston, MA, passed away unexpectedly on December 5, 2023, at the age of 60. Julie was a cherished wife to Jim and a dedicated mother to their three children. Her sudden departure has created a profound void in the lives of her family and the community. Julie faced a valiant battle against a chronic illness throughout her life, and her resilience in adversity served as a beacon of inspiration to those who knew her.

The news of Julie’s passing has deeply affected her acquaintances, with tributes pouring in from friends, family, and the Weston community, reflecting the significant impact she had on people’s lives. As of now, the exact cause of Julie’s unexpected demise has not been disclosed, and further details will be shared as they become available. The untimely loss of Julie Michel Greenberg is a substantial grief for her family and the community, and her memory will endure in the hearts of those who held her dear.

Julie Michel Greenberg Cause of Death?

On December 5, 2023, Julie Michel Greenberg, formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY, and residing in Weston, MA, peacefully passed away after a prolonged illness. She was the beloved wife of Jim Greenberg, daughter of the late Richard and Ada Michel, and a proud mother to Douglas Greenberg with his wife Talia Waskin, Hilary Greenberg, William Greenberg, and their cherished dog Nellie. Julie was also a loving sister to Lisa Michel and Jane Cohen.

A Funeral Service will be held at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA, on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10:30 am. The interment will follow at Or Emet Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Memorial Observance will take place at the Greenberg residence through Friday night, and it will continue on Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Julie’s memory may be directed to JF&CS, 1430 Main St., Waltham, MA 02451.