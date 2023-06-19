Juniata County Shooting: Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Killed, Another Injured

In this article, we are going to share the latest news of the Pennsylvania incident. It is coming out that two Pennsylvania state troopers were shot in the line of duty. Yes, you heard right they both were shot on duty and immediately admitted to the hospital. This news is running in the headlines of the news channels and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet or social media. Lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about this shooting incident. Let’s continue this article and know every single piece of information about this shooting incident in this article, so read it completely.

According to the reports, it is shared that two troopers were shot in the lane of duty. This shooting incident happened on Saturday 18 June 2023 in Juniata County and now this news is making the headlines. The two troopers were identified as Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. who passed away and the other trooper Lt. James A. Wagner was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Now, there is a video also shared related to this incident which is gathering so much attention on the internet sites.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Killed

It is shared in the reports that Brandon Stine, of Thompsontown, drove his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado truck into the parking lot of the PSP Lewistown Station. Stine engaged the troopers at about 12:45 and shot one of the troopers named Lt. James A. Wagner who sustained major injuries. After this incident, the police began an investigation and the investigation is ongoing. On a police search, Stine was located in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive just before 3 p.m. in Walker Township, Juniata County. The investigation is ongoing and still many questions are arriving related to this incident.

There are lots of people who are giving tributes for Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau Jr's death and his community is also expressing their sadness for his loss. He was injured in this incident and succumbed to his injuries and lost his life. There is not much information coming forward about his personal life. Many social media users are sharing their condolence and supporting his family at this painful moment.