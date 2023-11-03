Headline

Junior Balaiah Death Reason? Veteran Actor Junior Balaiah Passed Away at 70

5 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is the saddest news is coming forward related to the death of Veteran actor Junior Balaiah who passed away at the age of 70 years. He was an Indian actor who worked in many Tamil language films and his death is continuously running in the trends of the internet sites. He worked in various films and gained popularity for her notable films including Karagattakaran, Saattai, Winner, and Puli. Many of his fans and loved ones are expressing their sadness for the loss of his passing. Let us know the circumstances surrounding his demise and also discuss in detail about himself in this article.

Junior Balaiah Death Reason?

His death news was officially shared by his younger brother, Jai Balaiah Ganesh who spoke to the media and confirmed the death of Junior Balaiah. Reportedly, he died after suffering a sudden heart attack. He took his last breath on Thursday 2 November 2023 at his home located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India and he was 70 years old at the time of his passing. Unfortunately, he fell at home and suffered a heart attack that led to his demise. His death news is breaking the hearts of his family and loved ones. Swipe up this page to know more about himself.

Junior Balaiah Death Reason?

His real name was Raghu Balaiah but he is mostly known as Junior Balaiah. He was an Indian actor and the son of the actor T.S. Balaiah. He was born on 28 June 1953 in Madras, Madras State India and he was the third son of his parents. He began his acting career at a young age and made his debut with Melnaattu Marumagal in 1975. He played multiple roles and has been part of multiple films including Saattai, Gopura Vasalile, Thani Oruvan, Winner, Karagattakaran, Avatharam, and Kumki. He also played various roles as a supporting actor in films. Scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Social media is flooded with tributes and many popular personalities are expressing their sadness for a great loss. The film world lost a gem and they are also sharing their condolences. He was also a member and involved in the works of Nadigar Sangram, an association. The association expressed its shock and consoled his demise. He was last seen in 2021 in the film Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam. His family members will share the details of his funeral and obituary arrangements later in the day. We will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

