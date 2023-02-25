Junnosuke Kuroda Death Reason? Japanese Rock Band Sumika Guitarist Junnosuke Kuroda Passed Away at 34

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very talented guitarist Junnosuke Kuroda has passed away. He was a very famous guitarist of the four-member Japanese rock band Sumika. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday. Recently his passing news came on the internet and as soon as this news circulated reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life suddenly. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As per the report, the Japanese rock band loved member Junnosuke Kuroda is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 23 February 2023, Thursday. His passing news has been confirmed by his band on the website Friday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked about his sudden death and now many people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But currently, there is no informatin about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Junnosuke Kuroda Death Reason?

Reportedly, the site wrote, We would like to disclose to every one of you who have always supported Sumika. Junnosuke Kuroda, guitarist and chorus member of Sumika, died on 23 February 2023. He passed away at the age of 34. Since the news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that he will leave the world like this. Scroll down to the next page for more updates on the internet.

Junnosuke Kuroda was a very guitarist who was a member of the Japanese rock band Sumika. The band was formed in May 2013 and Kuroda was one of its founding members. Among anime fans, they are known for their theme song works, including Fiction, Fanfare, Shunka Shuto, Equal, Higher Ground, Glitter and Shake and Shake. He was a very amazing person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. Since his passing news has come on the internet, many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Junnosuke Kuroda’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.