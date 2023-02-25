Juraj Jakubisko Death Reason? Slovak Filmmaker Juraj Jakubisko Passed Away At 84

One of the greatest and most well-known Slovak filmmakers, Juraj Jakubisko, who was also named the best movie director of the 20th century in his country, sadly passed away at the age of 84. According to the official reports, Juraj Jakubisko took his last breath shortly before midnight on Friday, February 24, 2023, in the Czech capital, Prague, where he had lived with his family since the 1993 split of Czechoslovakia, told his daughter, Janette to the public radio and television. It is hard to believe that a well-talented personality has gone from this world.

The news of his sudden demise was announced by the Czech Culture Ministry. A member of the Talent Drama Studio, Erika Merjava wrote,” My favorite director. His Millennium Bee is the most for me. It was as if he was speaking from his heart. I had an old man from Liptov, he was also a bricklayer, as in Tis. bee old Pichanda and all his gang. Pictures of magical Liptov nature, in which there is pain and joy, heaviness, lightness, sadness and humor, humility, determination”. She continued,” About the indomitability of man despite his fate, of the human race despite its individual fates. The human race moves on”.

Juraj Jakubisko Death Reason?

Born as Juraj Jakubisko on April 30, 1938 in Kojsov, Czechoslovakia. Before becoming a part of the film industry, he taught still photography at a secondary school for applied arts in Bratislava and also worked for a television company in Kosice. He later moved to Prague in 1960 where he attended the Film and TV School of the Academy of Performing Arts (FAMU), and studied film direction under Vaclav Wasserman.

Later the filmmaker completed his graduation in 1965 and began working with Alfred Radok at the Laterna Magika theatre in Prague. During his entire career in the film industry, Juraj Jakubisko gained huge respect and love from his colleagues and the film industry. He directed some of the hit movies such as Last Attack, Silver Wind, Silence, Rain, Waiting For Godot, Crucial Years, The Deserters and The Nomads, Birds, Orphans and Fools, Every day has a name, The Red Cross drummer, Painted on Wood, Build a House, Plant a Tree, and many more.

Unfortunately, the talented filmmaker's demise has left everyone in deep shock. Still, the family didn't announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet but we are trying to collect those details for you.