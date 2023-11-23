Justice M. Fathima Beevi Death Reason? Supreme Court Judge Justice Fathima Beevi Passes Away

Once again we are here to share a sad news with you. Recent news has revealed that India’s first female Supreme Court judge Justice Fatima Beevi passed away. Yes, you heard it right. The news of the death of India’s First Female Supreme Court Judge Justice Fathima Beevi is going viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After which people have started asking questions as to when Fatima Beevi died. What could have been the reason for Fatima Beevi’s death? With this, we have come to share with you every information related to the death of India’s first female Supreme Court judge Justice Fatima Beevi. Scroll up your screen and continue reading about Fatima Beevi’s death.

Before telling about Fatima’s death, let us tell you about M. Fatima Beevi’s journey. Fathima Beevi was born on 30 April 1927 in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. She completed her studies till 12th from Town School, after which she took admission in University College, Thiruvananthapuram to continue her studies and obtained her B.Sc degree from there. She has done B.L. from Government Law College. In 1950, she started her career as a lower judiciary of Kerala. From 1993 to 1997, she held the post of Member of National Human Rights Commission of India. From 6 October 1989 to 29 April 1992, she was the Judge of the Supreme Court of India. She dedicated her life to the Law Department. She performed her duty with all her pure-heart and soul.

Justice M. Fathima Beevi Death Reason?

But the recent news of Fatima’s death has saddened the whole of India. According to the information, it has been revealed that Fatima Beevi left this world on 23 November 2023, at the age of 96. It is being told that she was admitted in a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala and she died in the same hospital. Due to which no clear reason for his death has come to light till now.

As you all know that Fatima was the first Supreme Court woman judge of India. People will always remember her because of her work. She was the first woman justice judge who has inspired other women as well. However, till now no clear information has come out regarding Fatima’s last rites. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article and with a new news, till then stay with us.