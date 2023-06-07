Justin Sigmon Video Goes Viral Footage Shows Molesting His 9-Year-Old Niece

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you Justin Sigmon has been arrested in by the FBI. Justin Sigmon is a former deputy of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and charged with s*xually abusing a minor, a 9-year-old girl, on a cruise ship a couple of weeks ago. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as lots of people are very shocked. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since the news has come on the internet it become a topic of discussion and currently, this news has been making headlines on the internet. People are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious the whole about the whole information about the incident. As we already mentioned that FBI arrested Justin Sigmon in Miami because they have been charged with engaging in s*xual contact with a minor under the age of 12 while on a cruise. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Justin Sigmon Video Goes Viral

Reportedly, this incident dates back on 30 May. Justin Sigmon’s arrest news circulated following he was charged with having abusive s*xual content with a little girl. Point to be noted, Justin Sigmon had been operating as a captain at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest. Currently, this news gaining huge attention from the people. Now there is the question in people’s minds that is he still a part of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office? You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the article till the end.

On the basis of the report, no, Justin Sigmon is not a part of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office as resigned from his job on June 2. After his arrest, the e Franklin County Sheriff's Office released a statement and told about the federal criminal charges against its former member. The office cited that due to the lack of details shared by the FBI, they have been actively y collecting more details related to this case. Cruise Law News referred the victim to Justin Sigmon's daughter. But the identity of the victim is not clear. The investigation is ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you soon.