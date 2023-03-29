Justine Siegemund Death Reason? 17th-century Sielsian physician honoured by Google Doodle

On March 28, 2023, Google’s doodle is celebrating German Midwife Justine Siegemund who was the first to write a book on obstetrics from a women’s perspective in 1690. She was a Silesian midwife. Since Google made a doodle of Justine Siegemund, many people started to search about the woman on the Internet and read about her personal life. Recently, she has become a topic of discussion on the Internet and it seems that the topic remains active until the last day of the month. Well, we are not going to light it down because we will also share some important details regarding to Justine Siegemund.

The Google doodle was made on March 28, 2023, and when it caught the attention of the people, everyone is trying to know about her and wanted to know more about the lady and how did she die. Unfortunately, she died on November 10, 1705, in Berlin, Kingdom of Prussia. Many people are taking their social media handles to read about her and even sharing the taken screenshots of the doodle. Maybe, it will be interesting to talk about the woman as she has gained immense popularity this time. Keep reading to know more details here.

Justine Siegemund Death Reason?

The daughter of Lutheran preacher Elias Diettrich, Justine Diettrich was born on December 26, 1636, in Rohnstock (Roztoka, Poland), which used to be part of the old Silesian Duchy of Jawor. When she was 14 years old, in 1650, her father passed away. She wed the accountant Christian Siegemund in 1655. Through their 42 years of marriage, the pair had no kids of their own and helped each other out in the job.

At the age of 20, Justine suffered from a prolapsed uterus which went misdiagnosed. This painful experience motivated her to become educated about obstetrics, and she began her practice in 1959 when she was asked to assist a case of obstructed labor related to a misplaced fetal arm. Her paying client base grew to include merchant and noble families. Siegemund was appointed Legnica’s City Midwife in 1670. Luise, Duchess of Legnica was threatened by a cervical tumor, which Siegemund successfully removed after male physicians requested her expertise. This was due to her successful midwifery practice and growing clientele.

Well, the allegations didn’t affect her professional employment opportunities. Her dexterity caught the attention of Frederick William, Elector of Brandenburg, who appointed her as his court midwife in Berlin in 1683. Her legacy will be always remembered by legendaries. Keep reading to know more details here.