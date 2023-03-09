JUV vs FRB Live Score Dream11 Prediction UEFA Europa League Juventus vs SC Freiburg

The UEFA Europa League is back with another match of the league. As we know that the league has come with lots of matches and those who were waiting to watch this match, they can now easily watch this match online on several platforms. According to the sources, two football teams of the league, team Juventus (JUV) and team SC Freiburg (FRB) will face off each other on the football ground. Both teams have already played lots of matches before and now, they are going to face each other on the football ground.

As we know that many fans are ready to visit the stadium to watch this wonderful match. In this article, we would like to share some important details such as time, date, venue, league, and lineup players. Before creating your Dream11 and Fantasy team, you need to know that some of the players are not going to be a part of the match and they are Da Sciglio M, Ihattaren M, Kaio Jorge, Milik A, Peeters D, Jeong Woo-Yeong and Kyereh D will not be a part of the match tonight. So, get ready to watch this wonderful match tonight.

JUV vs FRB Match Details

Team Names:- Juventus (JUV) vs SC Freiburg (FRB)

League:- UEFA Europa League

Venue:- Allianz Stadium (Turin)

Date:- Friday, March 10, 2023

Time:- 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

JUV vs FRB Squad Player

Juventus (JUV):- Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Mattia De Sciglio, Moise-Kean, Daniele Rugani, Leandro Paredes, Tommaso Barbieri, Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Carlo Pinsoglio, Kaio Jorge, Cosimo Da Graca, Giovanni Garofani, Angel Di Maria, Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic, Enzo Barrenechea, Federico Chiesa, Fabio Miretti, Gian Marco Crespi(GK), Federico Gatti, Mattia Perin, Matias Soule, Samuel Iling-Junior, Arkadiusz Milik, Gleison Bremer, Simone Scaglia, Leonardo Bonucci, Mohammed Ihattaren, and Paul Pogba.

SC Freiburg (FRB):- Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter, Nicolas Hofler, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Yannik Keitel, Lucas Holer, Merlin Rohl, Robert Wagner, Benjamin Uphoff, Nils Petersen, Kimberly Ezekwem, Noah Weisshaupt, Jonathan Schmid, Noah Atubolu, Lukas Kubler, Philipp Lienhart, Maximilian Eggestein, Jeong Woo-yeong, Michael Gregoritsch, Kiliann Sildillia, Ritsu Doan, Mark Flekken, Kenneth Schmidt, Daniel Kyereh, and Manuel Gulde.

JUV vs FRB Lineups Player

Juventus (JUV):- Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Gleison Bremer, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Angel Di Maria, Filip Kostic, and Dusan Vlahovic.

SC Freiburg (FRB):- Noah Atubolu, Lukas Kubler, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Christian Gunter, Nicolas Hofler, Vincenzo Grifo, Roland Sallai, Maximilian Eggestein, Jeong Woo-yeong, and Michael Gregoritsch.

JUV vs FRB Match Prediction

Fans also want to know which team has more chance to win this match. As we can see that team JUV has won three matches out of the last five matches. Another side, team FRB has won three matches out of five matches. According to the expert advice, team JUV has better chance to win this match tonight.