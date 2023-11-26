JUV vs INT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Juventus vs Internazionale Serie A League

It is coming forward that the Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place. It is fixed to be played between two teams Juventus (JUV) and another team Internazionale (INT). Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:15 am on Monday 27 November 2023. It is set to take place at Allianz Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about both team’s previous matches.

Both teams have played well and given their unexpected performances that won the hearts of viewers. It will be the 13th match of both teams and it is expected that this match will be a banging match. Juventus has faced nine wins, two draws, or one loss in the last matches and this team is currently ranked in the 2nd place in the points table. On the other hand, Internazionale has faced 10 wins, one draw, or one loss in the previous match, and this team is ranked at the top of the points table. Both will perform till the end of this match, so watch and enjoy it.

JUV vs INT (Juventus vs Internazionale) Match Details

Match: Juventus vs Internazionale (JUV vs INT)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Monday, 27th November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Allianz Stadium

JUV vs INT (Juventus vs Internazionale) Starting 11

Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting 11 1.Wojciech Szczesny, 2. Daniele Rugani, 3. Gleison Bremer, 4. Federico Gatti, 5. Andrea Cambiaso, 6. Filip Kostic, 7. Weston Mckennie, 8. Manuel Locatelli, 9. Fabio Miretti, 10. Federico Chiesa, 11. Moise-Kean