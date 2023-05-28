JUV vs MIL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Juventus vs Milan Serie A Odds

Today we are going to share about the next upcoming football match in the Serie A League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Juventus (JUV) and another team is Milan (MIL). This match is fully set to begin at 12:15 am on Monday 29 May 2023 this match is going to take place at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams played well in their previous matches of this tournament and won the hearts of their fans. If we talk about the last five matches of this tournament of both teams. Juventus faced two wins, two losses and one draw in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other side, Milan faced three losses and two wins in their last five matches of this tournament. This upcoming match seems as a bang match and it is said that this match will be most liked by the audience at the stadium, so watch and enjoy this match.

JUV vs MIL (Juventus vs Milan) Match Details

Match: Juventus and Milan

Tournament: Serie A

Date: Monday, 29th May 2023

Time: 12:15 am

Venue: Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy

JUV vs MIL (Juventus vs Milan) Starting 11

Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting 11 1.Wojciech Szczesny, 2. Alex Sandro, 3. Gleison Bremer, 4. Federico Gatti, 5. Tommaso Barbieri, 6. Adrien Rabiot, 7. Manuel Locatelli, 8. Fabio Miretti, 9. Filip Kostic, 10. Dusan Vlahovic, 11. Arkadiusz Milik

Milan (MIL) Possible Starting 11 1.Mike Maignan, 2. Davide Calabria, 3. Theo Hernandez, 4. Fikayo Tomori, 5. Malick Thiaw, 6. Rade Krunic, 7. Sandro Tonali, 8. Brahim Diaz, 9. Junior Messias, 10. Rafael Leao, 11. Olivier Giroud

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is clean and clear on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This superb football match will be broadcast live on Sports18. Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.