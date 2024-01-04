CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
JUV vs SAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Juventus vs Salernitana Coppa Italia League

5 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is emerging that the Coppa Italia League is back and its next match is going to be played. Yes, the next match of this league is set to take place and it will be played between Juventus (JUV) and the opponent team Salernitana (SAL). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement. This match is set to begin at 01:30 am on Friday 5 January 2024 at Allianz Stadium Football Club located in Turin, Italy. Still, multiple questions have been left to share such as team, players, prediction, previous scores, and more. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

JUV vs SAL Live Score

This league was begun recently and both teams played their best performance in the last matches. Presently, the excat scores of the points table are not available and there is not all the details have been mentioned yet. It is reported that both teams have played two matches and received a good response by winning both last two matches. It is determined that this upcoming match will be a banging of this league and it will be most liked by the audience and viewers. All the players will give their best till the end of this match and it makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

JUV vs SAL (Juventus vs Salernitana) Match Details

Match: Juventus vs Salernitana (JUV vs SAL)
Tournament: Coppa Italia League
Date: Friday, 5th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Allianz Stadium

JUV vs SAL (Juventus vs Salernitana) Starting 11

Juventus (JUV) Possible Starting 11 1.Wojciech Szczesny, 2. Danilo, 3. Gleison Bremer, 4. Federico Gatti, 5. Adrien Rabiot, 6. Weston Mckennie, 7. Manuel Locatelli, 8. Filip Kostic, 9. Timothy Weah, 10. Dusan Vlahovic, 11. Kenan Yildiz

Salernitana (SAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Benoit Costil, 2. Federico Fazio, 3. Pasquale Mazzocchi, 4. Domagoj Bradaric, 5. Lorenzo Pirola, 6. Lassana Couibaly, 7. Grigoris Kastanos, 8. Antonio Candreva, 9. Mateusz Legowski, 10. Loum Tchaouna, 11. Boulaye Dia

This football match is all set to be telecast live on Voot Select and Jio TV online streaming platforms. It is quite difficult to predict the team victory as there is no report about the past gameplay performance of both teams Juventus and Salernitana teams. It is being told that no player has any minor or major injury and everyone will perform their best in this match. The weather report also claims that there is no possibility of rain on the match day and the weather is clear. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

