JUV vs SEV Live Score Dream11 Fantasy Football Prediction Juventus vs Sevilla UEFA Europa League

One of the very amazing and famous UEFA Europa League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Juventus vs Sevilla. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between two amazing teams. All the players are ready to face each other in the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. UEFA Europa League will see Juventus facing off against Sevilla at Allianz Stadium (Torino). If We talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the game.

Match Details

League:UEFA Europa League

Team: Juventus (JUV) vs Sevilla (SEV)

Date: 12th May 2023

Day: Friday

Time:00:30

Venue: Allianz Stadium (Torino).

Juventus (JUV) Possible Playing 11: 1.D. Vlahović, 2. A. Rabiot, A. 3. Milik,4. M. Kean,5. Á. Di María, 6. Danilo, 7. F. Kostić, 8. Bremer, 9. N. Fagioli,10 J. Cuadrado, 11. W. Szczęsny

Sevilla (SEV) Possible Playing 11:1. Y. En-Nesyri,2. E. Lamela, 3. Rafa Mir, 4. L. Ocampos,5. N. Gudelj,6. Óliver Torres, 7. M. Acuña, 8. Suso, 9. Bryan Gil, 10. I. Rakitić, 11. Y. Bounou

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team's players are very amazing and skilful and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match will be played between Juventus (JUV) vs Sevilla (SEV) on 12th May 2023 at 00:30 at Allianz Stadium (Torino). The JUV team won 2 matches, draw 1 match and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the SEV team won 4 matches, draw 1 match and lost 0 matches. The SEV team has more chances to win the match against JUV as it looked good in the recent match.