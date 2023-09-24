K.G. George Death Reason? Veteran Malayalam Filmmaker K.G. George Passed Away

We feel sad to announce the passing of K.G. George. K.G. George was a Malayalam filmmaker. His sudden passing left the whole community in shock. He was 77 years old at the time of his passing. People are getting shocked after hearing his passing news and want to know what was his cause of death. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment his demise is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Let’s take a look in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming to that very well-known Veteran Malayalam filmmaker K.G George recently passed away. K.G. George was born on May 12, 1946. Basically, he was an Indian filmmaker and screenwriter who worked in the Malayalam cinema. K.G George was also part of a new school of film Malayalam cinema. Got the J.C. Daniel Award, from the Government of Kerala, and was known for best Malayalam filmmaker. K.G George received many popular awards for his excellent performance in the world of Malayalam film. He was now one of the most famous filmmakers. Kee reading.

K.G. George Death Reason?

People are hugely searching for his cause of death. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of K.G. George. People want to know what was his cause of death. How he died? Was he suffering from any serious illness? As per sources, K.G. George passed away on September 24, 2023. He took his last breath at an old age home in Kakkanad on the outskirts of Kochi. Further, he was undergoing treatment for a strike. He got his film diploma from Pune. We mourn the loss of such precious life of K.G. George. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Moreover, K.G. George's wife is also a playback singer. His wife's name is Salma and he was living with his two children. Famous personalities and many people paid tribute to the late K.G. George. His memories and the support he gave the Malayam industry never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life." The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace.