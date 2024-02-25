K Hoysala Death Reason? Former Karnataka Cricketer Hoysala Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest

In the last few years, most of the people lost their lives after suffering from cardiac arrest. The toll of cardiac arrest has also increased in India. As per the recent details, the Karnataka cricketer K Hoysala has recently passed away. It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of K Hoysala. K Hoysala was an upcoming rising player. He left this world at a young age as he was 34 years old at the time of his passing. On this page, we are going to talk about K Hoysala, his career, and many more. Stay tuned for more information.

The beautiful day in the Aegis South Zone tournament turned into a nightmare as the Karnataka player K Hoysala passed away. The initial sources confirmed that K Hoysala passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The player K Hoysala was 34 years old at the time of his passing. The sudden passing of K Hoysala sent shockwaves over the internet. The 34-year-old K Hoysala was too passionate about cricket. During the K Hoysala’s passing, he was playing cricket against the Tamil Nadu. The tournament took place at Aegis South Zone, a ground for cricket battles. Learn more in the next section.

K Hoysala Death Reason?

The tragedy left everyone sad. The heartbreaking incident happened at the RSI ground which is located in Bengaluru, where K Hoysala was playing against Tamil Nadu. He was an upcoming rising star and a talented cricket player. A joyful match turned into sorrow when K Hoysala collapsed during the match. After so many efforts and emergency treatment, K Hoysala could not survive. It is confirmed that K Hoysala passed away due to cardiac arrest. After the incident, he was rushed to the Bowring Hospital for treatment. Sadly, the doctors declared him dead after his arrival. Scroll down the page.

The cricket world lost a rising star who left an incredible mark on many people's lives who were too close to him. The cricketer work is mourning the loss of a beloved and talented player K Hoysala who was known for his kind nature. The late 34-year-old cricketer player K Hoysala was an expert in fast bowling. He also made his significant place in the Karnataka Premier League's teams Bellary Tuskers and Shivamogga Lion. Previously, he played for the both teams. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace.