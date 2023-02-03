K. Viswanath Death Reason? Legendary Telugu Filmmaker K. Viswanath Passed Away at 92

Indian cinema has badly broken with the sudden passing of the legendary filmmaker and actor, Kasinadhuni Viswanath who is better known as K. Viswanath. Yes, the legendary director and screenwriter have gone from this world leaving his family and the entire film industry including the Hindi and Telugu industries devastated. Since the news of his death was confirmed, several popular personalities, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Radhika Sarath Kumar, Chiranjeevi, Ram Gopal, and Ravi Teja took their social media handles to pay tributes to veteran actor and director, K Viswanath. Unfortunately, K Viswanath took his last breath on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 92.

His sudden passing has left everyone in shockwaves including his family and his colleagues who were always present for him. The contribution of the legendary filmmaker K Viswanath is unparalleled in Telugu cinema. He was the iconic filmmaker of some of the hit films such as Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam, and more. According to the sources, K Viswanath took his last breath at his home in Hyderabad. He was surrounded by his family. Along with this, he was suffering from age-related ailments which became the cause of his death. Keep reading to get more details here.

K. Viswanath Death Reason?

Born as Kasinadhuni Viswanath on March 19, 1930, in Pedapullivarru, Andhra Pradesh. He took his education from Guntur Hindu College and earned a BSc Degree from Andhra Christian College of Andhra University. K Viswanath began his career as a sound recordist at Vauhini Studios in Madras, where his father was an associate. If we talk about his career so, he started as an assistant director in the Telugu-Tamil film Pathala Bhairavi. He debuted as a director with the Telugu film Aatma Gowravam, which later won the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film of the year. Later, the director made some drama films like Chelleli Kapuram, Sarada, O Seeta Katha and Jeevana Jyoti.

He became more popular and celebrated 1980 Telugu film Sankarabharanam Viswanath became a national phenomenon, thanks to the unexpected success of the film everyone. Being a part of several Telugu movies, the director also filmed several Hindi movies such as Sargam, Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Sur Sangam, Jaag Utha Insan, Eeshwar, Sanjog, Dhanwan, Sangeet, and more. Well, the director was also honored with Padma Shri, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and others during his contribution in the film industry. Unfortunately, the talented and well-known director has gone from this world leaving his family and loved ones devastated.