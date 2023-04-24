Kabombo Mutakela Cause of Death? Solwezi Town Clerk Dies In Road Accident

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that Mutakela Kabombo has passed away recently. He was a SOLWEZI Town Clerk who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. Recently, this news hit the internet as soon as it circulated on social media platforms, uncountable reactions started making headlines on the internet as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are curious to know about Mutakela Kabombo and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Solwezi town Clerk Mutakela Kabombo passed away on 21 April 2023 Friday. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people must be curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Kabombo was involved in the Road Traffic Accident. Mutakela Kabombo lost his life after the car he was riding in, driven by 43-year-old Jack Kabeya, lost control from going too fast and collided with two other cars. His passing news left many people left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Kabombo Mutakela Cause of Death?

This tragic accident happened on Friday on the Chingola-Solwezi road. He died on the spot while his driver Jack Kabeya fighting for his life at Nchanga Hospital in Chingola. His body has been kept in the mortuary of Nachanga Hospital. Reportedly, This incident has been confirmed by a North Western Province Permanent Secretary Grandson Katambi. Colonel Katambi has described the death of Mr. Kabombo as a great loss to the people of Solwezi and the entire province. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Mutakela Kabombo was a very respected person who achieved huge respect due to his best work. He was a very great person who was known for his kind nature. He will be missed for his dedication to duty and his efforts in transforming the Solwezi district through mindset change in the civil service. Since his passing news went out on the internet many people are very saddened by his death. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.