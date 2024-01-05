Kace Phillips Cause of Death? Hailing Proudly From Dallas, Texas Passed Away

Good day, Today a news has come stating about the Remembering of Kace Phillips: A Tribute to a Dallas Icon. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Born on May 19, 1986, Kace Phillips was a prominent figure in the Dallas community. Hailing proudly from Dallas, Texas, he shaped his early years at St. Mark’s School before continuing his education at Arizona State University, where he pursued a major in Creative Writing. Phillips left a notable imprint on the Dallas business landscape as a partner and co-founder of RBA, a branding and advertising agency rooted in Dallas.

His endeavors encompassed diverse areas, including Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Lead Generation, Advertising, and Content Strategy. Apart from his accomplishments in the professional realm, Phillips played a profound role in the Dallas community. His passion for Dallas sports and Red Dirt Music was palpable through his engagement on social media. Moreover, Phillips demonstrated his dedication to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Dallas by serving on the board of directors of the Dallas Jewish Historical Society.

Blessed with two wonderful children, Phillips, an enthusiastic golfer, harbored aspirations of joining the PGA Tour. Recognized by friends and colleagues as a devoted family man, his love for his hometown, Dallas, was unmistakable. Regrettably, Kace Phillips succumbed to glioblastoma on January 1, 2024, after bravely facing a 16-month battle. At the age of 37, his departure is a profound loss to the Dallas community that he cherished and served with unwavering dedication. A memorial service took place at Temple to commemorate his life and contributions. The legacy of Kace Phillips will persist, serving as a wellspring of inspiration for those who had the privilege of knowing him and the numerous others who reaped the benefits of his endeavors in the Dallas community.

In his 37 years, Kace packed a wealth of experiences, leaving behind a legacy characterized by warmth, kindness, an unwavering love for his family, and an unrelenting drive to embrace life to the fullest. Kace attended St. Mark’s School of Texas and later graduated from Arizona State University. He co-founded and served as a partner at RBA, an award-winning branding and advertising company catering to a diverse clientele. For Kace, family held paramount importance. He went to great lengths for his wife, Claire Amberson Phillips, and their two children, George and Caroline. Finding joy in the simple moments shared together, whether imparting football wisdom to George or engaging in kitchen dance parties with Caroline.