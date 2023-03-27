Kadejah Michelle Brown: Woman Killed Her husband on Facebook Live Stream Death Video

A woman has been arrested or taken into custody after she was charged over the killing of her husband during an argument. Yes, the woman has been identified as Kadejah Michelle Brown who is 28-year-old from Lowndes County, Mississippi allegedly killed her husband while they were arguing over a topic. According to the reports, the incident went viral on social media after the video goes surfaced on social media. The argument took place during the live streaming on Facebook Live. At the same time, the argument began between Kadejah Michelle Brown and her husband who is a victim of the case.

According to the police reports, Kadejah Michelle Brown shot her husband who has been identified as Jeremy while he was trying to leave their apartment in an attempt to diffuse their verbal altercation. Eddie Hawkins, Sherrif told to media that the shooting occurred at around 07:30 AM on Sunday at Greentree Apartments. After this, the law enforcement officials responded to a domestic violence call at 500 Greentree Drive at around 07:40 AM and reached at the scene to find a male victim deceased from a single gunshot wound. After this, police began to investigate the surrounding to know about the matter.

Kadejah Michelle Brown

Later, an official identified the victim as 28-year-old Jeremy Brown and confirmed that he was the husband of the suspect of the case and they lived together in the same apartment. They also found a 9 mm handgun from the crime scene along with evidence. Sheriff cleared out that Kadejah Michelle Brown and Jeremy Brown were involved a verbal dispute that later turned into a physical. The woman streamed the last part of the argument on Facebook Live and only the voice of the shooting went live on social media.

Along with this, audio also from Live streaming revealed a crying noise in the background which sounded like a child. Sheriff also clarify that there was an alleged history of domestic violence between the couple. Since the incident went viral on social media, it sparked outrage all over the handles with several users seeking justice for the victim. A Youtuber Sarah Gates also pointed in this case by saying that there were kids present at the apartment during the shooting and they were crying by saying,” Please, daddy, please”. Now, the video of Facebook Live streaming also went viral on social media that caught the attention of the people across the world.