Kailash Prasad Deo Death Reason? Jharkhand HC Sitting Judge, Justice KP Deo, Dies

Kailash Prasad Deo is no more and his death news is making headlines over the internet and continuously running on various social media pages. He was the sitting Judge of Jharkhand High Court and now his death news is running in the trends of the internet and social media. He was one of the beloved people in his family and loved ones are mourning his passing. His passing news is creating buzz and many are reaching online platforms to learn more about his demise. Let us what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more about himself in this article.

Our sources have deeply searched and found out details. Justice Kailash Prasad Deo passed away on Friday morning 22 September 2023 and he died while undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness at the Medica Hospital. It is shared that he was suffering from a brief illness and died while getting treatment. There are various rumors are flowing on the internet that explain his death cause but nothing has been shared by his family members or loved ones related to his exact cause of death. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more about himself.

Kailash Prasad Deo Death Reason?

He was the Jharkhand High Court and the subordinate judiciary in the state came to a standstill. His judgment and immense ramifications with the police department carrying out the task of tabulating arms recovered in each case. After coming of his passing social media was flooded with tributes and many popular personalities expressed thier sorrows. He was a great person who worked with his honesty and now his death news is a heart breaking news for his family members. He was always missed by his loved ones after his demise. Swipe up this article to learn more about his funeral.

His family shared the details of his funeral and obituary later the day and his body was brought to the Jharkhand High Court where advocates and the public paid their respect. His body was draped in the Tricolour and was then taken to Muktidham where the last rites were performed with full state honour. Many are sharing thier condolences and supporting his family at this painful moment.