Kaliaganj Rape-Murder Case: Court Forms SIT to Probe Kaliaganj Girl’s Death

In our daily life, the crime rates are increasing day by day, and most crimes happen with children. Similarly, there is a rape-murder incident coming out and this news attracts the interest of netizens and people. Bhartiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha's members also took a protest against this crime and this rally was done on 28 April 2023.

After this crime incident, now the Calcutta HC passed an order for an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to investigate the rape and murder of the minor girl. According to the reports after filing a complaint for an impartial investigation into the case. The victim belongs to a tribal family and was a resident of Kaligang, Uttar District, West Bengal, India. This order was passed on Thursday by the Calcutta High Court to the West Bengal police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about this shameless crime incident.

Kaliaganj rape-murder Case

As per the sources and reports, this SIT will consist of three members including IPS Damayanti Sen, former IPS Pankaj Dutta, and former CBI director Upen Biswas. The name of the victim is shared as Javed Akthar but is not confirmed yet. She left her home to reach tuition her tuition classes on 20 April but she went missing and the next day on 21 April, her dead body was disclosed by the locals. Her family members were unable to find her the whole night and report a complaint of her missing and later the locals found her dead body.

There is a video also shared in which it seems that police officials dragging the girl's dead body. This video went viral in a short time period and later, four ASIs (Assistant Police Sub Inspectors) were suspended for dragging the dead body of the victim. Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police officer of North Dinajpur had said that they detained two accused in connection with this case. Many people are supporting the family of the victim and demanding justice for her. The investigation is ongoing but not much detail has been shared about this rape-murder crime incident.