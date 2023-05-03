Kalista Altom Car Accident: White County AR Accident, Teenager Died in Car Crash

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a Teenager Kalista Altom has passed away recently. On the basis of the report, Kalista Altom was involved in an accident. Recently passing news has come on the internet as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as many people have been searching about the news as they are very curious to know about the information of the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Kalista Altom was involved in a fatal car accident that happened on Monday, 1 May 2023 in White County, Arkansas. She was a victim of the incident and she passed away as a result of wounds she incurred in the unfortunate collision. Now many people must be very curious to know about the accident but the circumstances of the accident have been not disclosed. Here we are trying to connect with his family and friends for getting more information about the incident if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Kalista Altom Car Accident

Kalista Altom was a native of Hickory Flat, Arkansas. She was the beloved daughter of Tim and Brandi Altom who completed her graduation last year as a much-loved student in our district. She took part in multiple clubs and was a member of many teams and did all of it with a smile on her face. She was active in her church and community and she helped others. She will be always missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since Kalista Altom's passing news went out on social media platfroms many people are very shocked and broken as no one thought that she would lose her life like this at a young age. Many people have expressed their profound condolences to her family and paid tribute to social media platforms.