Kalyan Karjat Accident: Woman Dies, Husband Hurt in Highway Car Crash Video

A woman died and her husband was injured when the car they were traveling in hit a tempo in Mangaon village on the Karjat bound carriageway of the Kalyan Karjat highway on Friday morning.

The incident happened when the husband Pramod who was driving the car, tried to avoid a fast approaching tempo. He lost control and the car flipped thrice after hitting the highway divider and crossing the Kalyan-bound carriageway before landing on the side margin. Arpita Kandalgaonkar who suffered serious head injuries, died on the spot. She worked as a cook at a government-run Ashramsha for tribal children in Bhaliwadi, village, Karjat. Pramod had gone to drop Arpita at her workplace as usual.

Kalyan Karjat Accident

Pramod sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body. Neral police have booked him for causing death by negligence and rash driving, causing hurt.

No one thought that she would leave this world like this. It is very difficult for her loved ones to bear that she is no more. Her family members are very sad and going through a tough time. This is a very shocking time for everyone. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.