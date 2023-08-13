Kam Mei Koo Cause of Death? Queens Fire Kills 93-year-old Woman, injures Two Others

A very horrific incident was seen in New York where a woman lost her life and two were injured badly when a massive fire sparked by a-bike battery. The woman was 93 years old at the time of her death. Netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Kam Mei Koo. The online users want to know who was Kam Mei Koo. This news went viral on the internet and caught much attention of the viewers. Further, an e-bike was reportedly found at the scene whose condition is bad. If you want to know the complete information reading this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

A tragic incident occurred in Queens recently when a fire broke out, resulting in the death of a 93-year-old woman and injuring two others. Authorities believe that the fire was caused by a charging e-bike battery. The victim’s son had purchased the battery from eBay, raising concerns about the safety and quality of such products available online. This news made headlines. People have many quarrires reading this news. This news is circulating all around the internet. Keep following this page to know more in detail.

Kam Mei Koo Cause of Death?

People hugely searching for who was Kam Mei Koo so let us tell you that Kam Mei Koo was a 93-year-old mother. She is no more. As per the sources, Kam Mei Koo was found unconscious on the second floor of her residence on 98-01 101st Ave. Emergency services were immediately called, and she was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Sadly, despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. The fire also injured two other individuals, emphasizing the seriousness of the incident.

The injured people’s treatment is ongoing at the same hospital in which Kam Mei Koo took her last breath. Scroll down to know more. Investigations into the incident revealed that the victim’s son had purchased a new battery for the e-bike from eBay for a mere $200. The battery arrived on August 3, just days before the devastating fire.

How Did Kam Mei Koo Die?

This raises questions about the safety, reliability, and authenticity of purchasing such products online. Further, the owner of 101 Lucky Delia is Dharender Kumar who sold his vehicle to Jack. Dharmendra Kumar was available on the incident when this tragedy happened. Rodriguez and her husband Thomas Rodriguez recused the victim and they were also injured. In this case, a charging e-bike battery was believed to be the cause of the fire, resulting in the loss of life and injuries to others.