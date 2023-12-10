CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Kanam Rajendran Death Reason? CPI Kerala Secretary Kanam Rajendran Passed Away at 73

15 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

We are announcing the passing of Kanam Rajendran. The recent viral news is coming that Kanam Rajendran is no more. The sudden passing of Kanam Rajendran left the whole nation shocked. Kanam Rajendran was a very well-known and respected CPI Kerala secretary. The demise news of Kanam Rajendran has gone viral on the web. Many questions have been raised after the passing of Kanam Rajendran. The people want to know about his cause of death. How he died? What was his cause of death? Was he suffering from any illness? This article will help you to learn about his cause of death, career, and obituary. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Kanam Rajendran Death Reason

According to sources, the sudden passing of Kanam Rajendran left his family, friends, and the community shocked. The CPI Kerala secretary Kanam Rajendran passed away at the age of 73. He was a renowned Indian politician. Further, he was a member of the Communist Party of India. He was appointed as the Secretary of the Communist Party of India Kerala State Council in March 2015. The politician Kanam Rajendran was born on November 10, 1950. He was from Kootiickal which is located in Kottayam district. Keep reading.

Kanam Rajendran Death Reason?

Kanam Rajendran was appointed two times as an MLA from the erstwhile Vazhoor Assembly constituency. The nation is pouring the loss of a beloved part member. Kanam Rajendran passed away on December 8, 2023, at the of 73. He was served by his wife, Vanaja Rajendran, and two children. Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? The Indian politician Kanam Rajendran was battling with several illnesses such as diabetes and foot amputation. The CPI Kerala Secretary Kanam Rajendran died due to a heart attack at Amrita Hospital which is located in Kochi. Before his passing, he was treated for multiple ailments. Known for his hard work and dedication.

He played a significant role in the growth of the nation through his hard work. He was a support pillar of his family. He has a remarkable journey in a political career. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and by his party members. If we talk about the funeral service which is going to take place on December 10, 2023, at Kanam, Kottayam. Many big personalities paid tribute to the late CPI Kerala State Secretary Kanam Rajendran. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. The community is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

