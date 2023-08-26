Kannada Actor Dhruva Sarja and Wife Prerna Announce Pregnancy, To Welcome Second Child

The joy moment comes in the life of Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar are set to welcome their second child. The couple chose to reveal this news on the auspicious occasion of Varamahalakshmi. By video in which they both are together with their 10-month-old daughter. The family chose to keep the news private till now. She is now six months pregnant. Dhruva is now shooting for his next film Martin, and is so excited about embracing fatherhood a second time. The news is that the pregnancy of Prerana Shanker fills her household with great joy and happiness. Continue to read this full article to know more.

Dhruva has not revealed his personal life on social life. He shared the official image of his daughter only in May this year when she was 7 months old. The couple is yet to reveal the little one’s name. Dhruva has been working on winding up his long-pending film Martin, directed by AP Arjun, who launched him years ago in Andheri. He had finished the talkie portions and then moved on to begin a film with director Prem for KVN Productions, called KD – The Devil. Dhruva had bulked up massively for Martin and then went on to lose much of that muscle mass for KD. Now that he is on a scheduled break from KD and finishing up Martin, Arjun has said that Dhruva will get back in shape for the film. He was working very hard for a better future for his future child. Swipe and continue to read this whole article.

Dhruva Sarja and Wife Prerna Announce Pregnancy

He took to his official Instagram account to share a video to announce the big news of Prerna’s pregnancy. The unique and creative video was jungle-themed. It also shows Dhruva holding his daughter while standing in an air balloon. We then get a glimpse of his pregnant wife, who wore a beautiful pink gown. Reportedly, she is six months pregnant. The video suggests that the couple will welcome their second child in September. They are very curious about their upcoming child.

Dhruva Sarja and Prerana Shankar are childhood friends. The couple got engaged on December 9, 2018. They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in November 2019. In October 2022, they welcomed their first daughter and they got good news recently her wife gave birth to another child in September. Dhruv Sarja couple shared this good news with fans through social media. Now this post has gone viral on social media. Film celebrities, fans, and netizens are wishing and congratulating the Dhruv Sarja couple.