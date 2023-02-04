Kansas City: 1 Critically Injured in Shooting Friday Evening in Parking Lot of Northland Walmart

Another shooting incident shocked the entire Kansas City after it killed counted people. According to the sources, a person has been killed in an officer-involved shooting that took place in Kansas City, today, February 4, 2023. Some of the official reports say that the exact shooting took place in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Now, the investigation has begun and police are trying to know the motive behind this unexpected incident. There is no reports issued related to any other’s victim who was involved and killed in the shooting. Let’s find out more about the incident and how did it happen? If anyone were injured in a homicide.

As per the police reports, the officer received a call about the shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 AM on Friday night. After the police reached the incident spot, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. The police reports added that they couldn’t save the woman as she died at the scene. Now, the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Alawna Collier who died in the incident. Well, the investigation has begun and everyone is trying to know the details related to the crime.

Kansas City Shooting

According to the police reports, a suspect has been shot dead by a police officer responding to a drug overdose on Georgia Avenue. The officer was called to the 5400 block of Haskell Avenue, just before 6 AM to respond to an opioid overdose. When police reached the spot, they found a woman with gunshot wounds and saw a man in his 20s fleeing on a bicycle away. Kansas City Police Department shared these details through a post on Twitter.

The police tweet reads,” One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting this evening in KCK. No officers were injured”. Two people (Male and Female) were found unconscious in the house. They were revived by the NARCAN administration, and EMS took them to the nearby hospital.

After learning the fleeing suspect’s description, a police officer tracked him down in the 5200 block of Rowland Avenue and made contact with him. Police and the suspect had an interaction and the cop fired his gun. No cops were hurt in the interaction with the suspect. A gun was also found close to the suspect. Stay tuned with us to know more details. We will provide all the details through our article.