Karan Aujla Arrested? Punjabi Singer Karan Aujla Associate Sharpy Ghuman Arrested in Crackdown

The breaking news is coming from Punjab that a very famous musician Karan Aujla’s friend Sharpy Ghuman arrested by AGTF. Sharpy Ghuman is arrested for connections between singers, travel agents, and gangsters. The arrest of Karan Aujla’s friend Sharpy Ghuman by AGTF is now the eye of the news headlines. This news is circulating on the internet. People are searching in huge quantities about Sharpy Ghuman. His arrest is going viral on social media. Also, people are commenting on Karan Aujla because he is an associate of Sharpy Ghuman. There are many questions that are raised. If you want to know in detail so, read the full article till the end. Let’s read in detail.

A very popular and famous musician Karan Aujla’s friend recently arrested by AGTF. His arrest news was confirmed by the police department. Sharpy Ghuman has a connection between singers and gangsters. After an investigation by the police department, Sharpy Ghuman was arrested. He is a close friend of a very famous personality Karan Aujla. He is arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab police. According to the sources, there were eight people have been taken into custody by AGTF. Also, FIR has been filed. Most of those who have been taken into custody are travel agencies.

Karan Aujla Arrested?

Also, a Karan Aujla video is going viral on social media. A wedding ceremony video is going viral on social media where Karan Aujla was presented. He was singing at that Wedding ceremony. His Wedding ceremony video is going viral on the internet. In that viral video, you can see Karan Aujla singing at a wedding ceremony and also could see a most wanted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother fugitive Anmol Bishnoi. Karan Aujla’s fans and many other people are in shock after watching Karan Aujla with Anmol Bishnoi in that viral Wedding ceremony.

According to the sources, after watching that viral video, Karan Aujla’s popularity took a slap. Now after watching him with Anmol Bishnoi people are now asking what is his relationship with that fugitive Anmol Bishnoi. It was said that the most wanted criminal Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi was missing for a few months after the death of a very famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, which shattered the all-state. Last year of May in a village Mansa, Sidhu Moosewala was shot by a criminal. After all of this statement by Karan Aujla, that even he did not know who was attending the event. He did not know about all of this, added Karan Aujla.