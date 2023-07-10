Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor Video Goes Viral on Social Media Controversial Kissing Explained

The circulated video of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor locking lips with his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan had a profound impact on him. Despite being known as an under-appreciated actor, Shahid Kapoor has consistently showcased his talent by portraying diverse characters with great acting. However, his personal life often overshadowed his professional life, especially during the initial phase of his career. His romantic relationships with his female co-stars, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, frequently made headlines. In 2004, a video showcasing Shahid and Kareena sharing an intimate moment was circulated and quickly went viral.

Public displays of affection and lip locks were still considered unconventional in Indian society at the time, making the incident even more controversial. Both Shahid and Kareena vehemently denied the existence of the video, labeling it as a morphed clip. However, the impact of the leaked video on Shahid was significant. During a recent interview with Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor opened up about how the viral video affected him on a personal level. He expressed feeling utterly shattered and betrayed by the incident. At the age of 24, he found himself unable to protect his own privacy, which led to a sense of invasion.

Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor Video Goes Viral

Shahid stated, “I felt like my privacy had been invaded. So I was a mess wondering ‘What’s happened, what’s going on?’ Of course, it affects you a lot and at that age especially. You don’t even know your own feelings, and you’re figuring out how to be with a girl and you’re dating.” The leaked video had a profound impact on Shahid Kapoor, leaving him emotionally drained and confused. It disrupted his personal life and created uncertainty in his relationship with Kareena. The incident was particularly challenging as they were both actors who found themselves in different places, trying to balance their personal and professional lives. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared screen space in multiple movies, such as “Fida,” “36 China Town,” “Chup Chup Ke,” “Jab We Met,” “Milenge Milenge,” and “Udta Punjab.”

However, they decided to part ways in 2007 and moved on with their lives. While Shahid eventually got married to Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan.

Despite the emotional turmoil caused by the circulated video, Shahid Kapoor has continued to pursue his acting career with determination. Recently seen in the film “Bloody Daddy,” he is set to star in Laxman Utekar’s untitled romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon. The movie also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in significant roles.