Karen Koep Missing: Family of Missing Washington Couple Karen and Davido

Karen Koep and Davido had been married for over 30 years and ran a successful chiropractic practice in Lacey, Washington. The couple had two adult sons and a close relationship with friends and the local community. They were described as loving and supportive parents, and Karen’s work as a chiropractor left a lasting impression on those she cared for. On November 10th, the Koeps disappeared in mysterious circumstances. Their bodies have yet to be found. The suspect in the Koep murder case, Timothy Burke, is a tenant in Davido’s properties. The case was about a tenant dispute. Burke was facing eviction and investigators found negative emails between Davido and Burke. The couple’s home was found with an “unsurvivable” amount of blood. Swipe down for further news updates.

Karen Koep Missing

A prominent chiropractor named Karen Koep and her husband, Davido went missing after not showing up for work on the 13th of November, 2023. A welfare check for the couple was conducted by Thurston County sheriff’s office, where they were found in a large pool of blood. This raised concerns about foul play. On the 17th of November, 2022, Davido’s landlord, Timothy Burke, was arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnapping in connection with the Koep and Davido disappearances. According to reports, Burke, who was facing eviction from Davido’s property, had a motive for killing the couple. The investigation revealed that Burke used David’s debit card to make purchases, and evidence pointed to him as the perpetrator of the crime.