Karnataka: 13 Killed After Car Rams Truck On National Highway 44 CCTV Video

There is shocking news coming forward related to a tragic accident in which 13 people passed away. Yes, you heard right a total of 13 people lost their lives and the news of this accident is making headlines on the news channels. The news of this terrible accident is rapidly circulating over the top of the internet and many social media users are showing their attention to know more. There are some pictures also shared on the internet and the authorities began an investigation regarding this crash incident. Here, we will discuss every single piece of information and try to cover all the details in this article.

According to the sources and reports, this tragic crash incident took place on Thursday morning 26 October 2023 on National Highway 44 in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, India. It occurred near a traffic police station and the local people informed the police after this incident. This accident happened when a Tata Sumo rammed into a stationary tanker and a total of 13 people passed away after being involved in this accident. The cases of accidents have increased in the last few weeks and now one more accident took place today. Several details are left to share about this crash incident, so scroll down and continue your reading.

13 Killed After Car Rams Truck

Reportedly, 13 people lost their lives in this accident, 12 people were pronounced dead on the incident scene and one was injured critically. The injured one was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment but he also succumbed his life to injuries. They were killed when their vehicle, Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) by which they were traveling rammed into a stationary truck on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur. After this incident, the authorities began an investigation and they shared the preliminary reports. Keep continuing your reading for the report details.

The reports reveal that the vehicle was heading to Bengaluru from Andhra Pradesh. It is also reported that all the deceased belonged to the Gorantla area of Sri Sathya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh, India. It is suggested that the driver was unable and failed to notice the truck by the roadside due to thick fog which led to this accident. This incident took place recently, so the details about this crash are limited. Our sources are on the way to gather more details about this incident and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles and any updates on this accident.