Karnataka: 4 Infosys, Accenture Techies Killed in a Car Crash CCTV Video Footage

4 IT professionals die in road accident in Karnataka, probe underway.





This accident took place around 7.45 am near the Bellur crossing, situated along the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway (NH-75) in Karnataka’s Nagamangala taluk of Mandya district when the KSRTC bus had stopped at a bus stop. The vehicle carrying the four individuals collided with the bus from behind, causing the accident. The car was traveling at such a high speed that it became severely damaged, and a section of it became wedged beneath the bus.

The police reported that bystanders and students assisted in extracting the bodies from the vehicle. Following this, the bodies were transported to Adichunchanagiri Hospital, where all four occupants of the car were officially pronounced deceased. A case has been registered by the Bellur police, and an investigation is currently in progress.



In recent years, Karnataka, an Indian state, witnessed a staggering total of more than 34,000 road accidents. Traffic violations have consistently been a significant contributor to fatalities, injuries, and property damage each year. Specifically, in 2021, the primary cause of road accident-related casualties was attributed to vehicles exceeding speed limits. In the World Road Statistics report for that year, which covered 200 countries, India held the top position for the highest number of road accident fatalities. According to the latest report on Road Accidents in India for 2021 by the National Crime Record Bureau, the state saw a total of 40,754 injuries and 10,038 fatalities resulting from road accidents. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, recorded the highest number of road accidents in the country, with 55,682 cases.