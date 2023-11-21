Karnataka: 8-year-old Boy Falls into Boiling Sambar Pot, Dies

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a tragic incident occurred in a Karnataka school where an 8-year-old lost their life after accidentally falling into a hot Sambar pot. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On November 16, a second-grade student fell into a container of hot Sambar, leading to the unfortunate incident. Tragically, an eight-year-old girl lost her life after unintentionally falling into a hot Sambar pot prepared for midday meal service at a school in Choudapur, Karnataka.

The incident occurred on November 16, involving a second-grade student who fell into the vessel containing hot Sambar. Initially taken to a primary health center in Choudapur for initial medical care, the minor was later transferred to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in Kalaburagi for more advanced treatment. As her condition deteriorated, she was subsequently transferred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru on November 18. Regrettably, despite efforts, her health did not show signs of improvement, and she succumbed to the injuries a day later. Mahanthamma Shivappa Thalawar, a 7-year-old studying in Class II at a government school in Afsalpur taluka, Kalaburaki district, Karnataka, tragically fell into a sambar pot while lunch was being prepared on the 16th.

Rescued with 40 percent burns, she was swiftly taken to the primary health center in Soudapur, where initial first aid was administered. Later, she was transferred to a hospital in Kalapuraki for further treatment. Unfortunately, her condition deteriorated, leading to her transfer to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. Despite efforts, the student passed away yesterday without receiving adequate treatment. Following a complaint from the mother, a case under Section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

Two school employees and the head cook of the lunch program have been suspended, but no arrests have been made in the case yet. Section 304 of the IPC pertains to punishments for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while Section 304A specifically addresses deaths resulting from negligence. Various judgments from both High Courts and the Supreme Court emphasize the clear distinction between these two sections. In the case of Mahadev Prasad Kaushik v. State of U.P. & Anr (2008), the Supreme Court delved into this distinction in paragraphs 26 to 29 of the order. It clarified that Section 304A doesn’t establish a new offense but pertains to homicidal death caused by reckless or negligent acts, excluding offenses specified in Sections 299 and 300 of the IPC. The court underscored the difference from Section 304, where ‘knowledge’ or both ‘knowledge’ and ‘intention’ are involved, contrasting it with Section 304A, which solely deals with cases where a negligent act leads to another person’s death.