RIP! R Dhruvanarayana, Karnataka Congress Working President Dies After ‘Chest Pain’:- Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a Former member of the Lok Sabha R Dhruvanarayana has passed away at the age of 61. He was a KPCC working president. He is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. It is very shocking news for his close ones as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are searching for R Dhruvanarayana’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

R Dhruvanarayana Career

Rangaswamy Dhruvanarayana was an Indian Politician and former member of the Parliament of Lok Sabha. He was better known as an R Dhruvanarayana. He was a member of the 15 and 16th Lok Sabha of India. He began his political career when he was a student leader. He entered Congress as Party Worker in 1983. After that, he held the position of president of the Studnet Union of Agriculture College, Habbal, Bangalore. He was a very dedicated person who earned huge respect in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayan is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on Saturday, 11 March 2023 at the age of 61. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened by his sudden death and now many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died on Saturday after suffering from chest pain. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, R Dhruvanarayan was born on 31 July 1961 in Heggavadi, Karnataka. He completed his education with a B.Sc, and M.Sc from the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore. He was a very famous personality who achieved huge success in his career. Since his passing news went out many people are very shocked by his death. Now many Congress leaders have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.