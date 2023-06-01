Karnataka: Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chamrajnagar

There is shocking news coming forward related to a plane crash and there is a video also shared about this crash. This crash news is currently running in the trends of the top of the news channels and internet sites. This crash news attracts many people and many are showing their interest in this crash news. It is Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran trainer aircraft crash and now many people are hitting the search engine platforms. Let us know more about this crash in this article, so read it continuously and completely.

According to the reports, this crash incident took place near Bogapura village, Chamrajnagar, Karnataka, India on Thursday 1 June 2023 during a routine training sortie. It is shared that Surya Kiran’s trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed and there are two pilots involved in this crash including one lady pilot. Both pilots escaped and ejected themselves from the flight before the crash and it is said that they are safe. The nearby people help them and reported the police about this crash. There is a video also shared about this accident that shows a crashed plane that is still burning in this viral video. Scroll down to know more about this crash.

Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran Trainer Aircraft Crashes

Let us know more about this viral video which is rapidly circulating on the internet or various social media pages. This viral video is about one minute and this video shows a crashed plane and many people surrounding in this video. After this crash, the Indian Air Force (IAF) shared in a tweet that a court of inquiry had been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. The Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) Twitter account also shared this news in a post and shared it officially on their Twitter account.

This news went viral in a short time period and currently, this news is circulating on many social media pages. Recently, news also shared that three people died in a crash of a MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that took place at Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, India. It is shared that they escaped safely and suffered some minor injuries. Now, many social media users are expressing their reactions to this crash by commenting and posting. The reason behind this crash is not cleared and we will update you soon after getting more news. Stay tuned to dekhnws.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.