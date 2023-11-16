Kashmir Accident: At least 39 Killed in Bus Crash on Himalayan Road CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today news has come stating a bus crash on a Himalayan road in Kashmir resulted in the tragic loss of at least 39 lives. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Tragedy struck as a passenger bus veered off a Himalayan highway, claiming the lives of at least 39 individuals and leaving 17 others injured. The incident occurred when the bus rolled down a steep slope onto another road in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as reported by officials. The 42-seater bus, en route from Kishtwar town to southern Jammu city, veered off the road and plunged approximately 200 meters onto an older road in the mountainous region, as reported by Harvinder Singh, a civil administrator.

Residents and authorities promptly responded to the scene, initiating a rescue operation. Singh mentioned that the injured individuals were transported to nearby health facilities, with those in critical condition being taken to a hospital in Jammu. While the precise cause of the crash remains unknown, police officer Sunil Gupta indicated that the bus was overcrowded and speeding. He mentioned that a formal investigation has been initiated. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), expressed his distress over the accident and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Additionally, he announced financial assistance of Rs. 200,000 (NZ$4006) for each of the families who lost a loved one and Rs. 50,000 (NZ$1002) for each of the injured individuals. India records some of the highest rates of road fatalities globally, with hundreds of thousands of individuals suffering injuries or losing their lives each year. The majority of these accidents are attributed to factors such as reckless driving, inadequately maintained roads, and aging vehicles. In the preceding year, a cable suspension bridge with a history dating back a century collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The collapse resulted in hundreds plummeting into the water, causing the tragic loss of at least 132 lives and marking one of the most severe accidents in the country over the last decade.

Annually, around 1.5 lakh individuals lose their lives on Indian roads, equating to an average of 1130 accidents and 422 fatalities per day, or 47 accidents and 18 deaths per hour. This equates to 19 deaths every hour and 53 accidents per hour. The report highlighted a 15.3% increase in the number of injured individuals compared to the previous year, reaching 4.43 lakh. According to the report, for the fourth consecutive year in 2022, the majority of fatal road accident victims are predominantly young individuals within the productive age groups.