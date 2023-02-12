Katie McCoy Death Reason: LisaRaye Mccoy’s Mother Passed Away:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous American actress Lisa Raye McCoy’s mother Katie McCoy has passed away recently. Katie McCoy is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Saturday. When her passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one had imagined that she would have to hear this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Who Was Katie McCoy?

Katie McCoy was a very well-known American actress's mother who is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath on 11 February 2023, Saturday. Katie McCoy's demise news has been confirmed by her daughter Lisa Raye on her Instagram. Now many people are very curious to know about Katie McCoy's cause of death. But still, there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet.

Tributes To Katie McCoy

The actress posted a photo of her mom on Instagram and informed her followers of her mom, Katie McCoy's passing. I'm numb. I lost my mother last night. It was expected, but never could I prepare, she stated. Being strong is what you taught me, but I can't say it applies today. Since the news went out, lots of people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Many followers have expressed their deep condolences to Katie McCoy's family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.

Katie McCoy was a former professional model who was from Chicago, Illinois. She was a model for both African American and Native American descent. She was married to David Ray McCoy, a Chicago businessman. Katie McCoy was the mother of Lisa Raye, a very amazing actress, fashion designer, businesswoman and model. Lisa's dad, David was a multimillionaire who had made his own empire. Katie McCoy's husband died in 1988. May Katie McCoy's soul rest in peace.