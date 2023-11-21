Kaushambi: Rape Survivor Hacked to Death By Accused in U.P.’s

A woman was butchered to death with an axe in broad daylight on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district, police said, adding that the killers, including the accused, had been out on bail for a few days. According to police, the woman, 19, was butchered on a main road while villagers stood by helplessly. Police said the killers, including Pawan and Ashok, were Ashok’s and Pawan’s brothers. They said Pawan had accused the woman of raping him three years ago when she was just a minor.

According to the police, Pawan (and his accomplices) had been trying to get the woman to withdraw the case against him since then. Pawan’s brother Ashok is also an accused in another murder case. Ashok was released from jail less than 48 hours before the killing of the young woman. Pawan, who was out on bail at the time, planned to confront the young woman’s family and get them to withdraw the case, the police said. But the young woman didn’t budge and the brothers attacked her as she returned from grazing her cattle at the nearby field, the police added. The horrifying incident took place in the village of Dherha.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and have set up teams to apprehend the culprits, said Mr.Srivastava. The incident has led to a predictable political fallout in the state, where the BJP rules. The state office of the opposition Congress posted a short video on Twitter (formerly X) showing police shielding the woman’s body. “Kaushambi: Two abominable criminals publicly hacked to death a girl with an axe,” read a statement from the police. “One of them had just got out of jail two days ago for a murder case, and the other was accused of rape of the deceased girl.” At around 5:30 pm on Monday, the accused, along with his brother and accomplices, chased the girl as she returned from the fields.

The murder has re-ignited the debate on the track record of the Uttar Pradesh government when it comes to the prevention of crimes against women in the state. The incident comes just a couple of months after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he would take revenge on anyone who molested or molested women. The chief minister’s statement came after a girl was killed in Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The rape accused who lives in the same locality as the girl was recently released on bail.