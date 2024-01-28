Kawsheen Gelzer Missing: Missing Drug Dealer Found Decapitated and Dismembered

In this article, we are going to talk about Kawsheen Gelzer’s missing case whose name is circulating in the internet trends. It is reported that he was found dismembered in a Flatbush apartment and the disturbing discovery has led to investigations into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Kawsheen was a missing individual from Brooklyn who was recently found dismembered and this news is gathering a huge attention from people and netizens. Lots of questions have been raised over the internet related to this topic and it has become a serious topic of discussion. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this incident case.

Our sources have deeply searched and investigated to gather all the details related to this case. There is an investigation is also ongoing and some statements issued by the department. The details related to Kawsheen Gelzer missing are limited and all the information is not officially confirmed. According to the reports, he was a resident of Brooklyn who went missing. He was found dismembered in a Flatbush apartment four months after a reported altercation related to illicit activities. He had a criminal history as a registered offender, with past arrests for offenses against minors. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

It is reported that Kawsheen was a 39-year-old man who was recently found dead and dismembered after his disappearance. His body was discovered in plastic bags in a tenant’s freezer, leading to a woman, Heather Stines, claiming her incarcerated husband, Nicholas McGee, was involved in Gelzer’s death during a dispute. Furthermore, She was detained after this incident but no charges have been filed against her or her husband. Kawsheen’s death news shocked the community, promoting a deep void in the hearts of his loved ones. There are no details about his family and personal life. Read on…

The department stated that Kawsheen was reportedly killed and dismembered in September 2023. His remains were then put into plastic bags and kept in a tenant's freezer. His body was found by the authorities recently in a Flatbush apartment and he was 39 years old at the time of his death. Stines, claiming her incarcerated husband was involved, is in custody. At present, the excat details surrounding his death are unclear and the deputies are on the way to understanding what happened to him.