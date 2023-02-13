Kay Woodford Death Reason? Kay Woodford NL, Lady Cove Women’s Choir Member Passed Away

It is saddened to announce that a very beautiful and Newfoundland resident Kay Woodford sadly passed away. Yes, the beloved member of Lady Cove Women’s Choir has gone from this world leaving her family and loved ones devastated. It is hard to believe that Kay Woodford passed away too soon. According to the sources, the news of her passing was confirmed on Facebook through several posts, and the first, it was confirmed by her Lady Cove group. Kay took her last breath on February 11, 2023, after which, there is a moment of sadness in her house. Let’s find out what was the reason behind her sudden passing and how did she die.

Since the news of her passing was confirmed, her loved ones and friends are paying tribute to her and given deep condolences to her family members who are going through a difficult time. Lady Cove Women’s Choir Facebook page reads,” Our Lady Cove family joins with so many in mourning the loss of Kay Woodford. A founding member of Lady Cove and having sung with us for 17 years, Kay was a joyful spirit, always wearing a bright smile and having kind, encouraging words to ensure everyone in her presence felt seen and loved. She also knew how to have the most fun, which we saw often at retreats and on tour”.

How Did Kay Woodford Die?

According to the updates, the cause of Kay Woodford’s death is still unknown and many sources are trying to identify the exact reason behind her passing. Caul’s Funeral Home & Crematorium announced the passing of her but didn’t provide any additional details about the circumstances surrounding her death. We don’t have much details and what we do know is that she was a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador who always lived her life happily with others as well.

Now, uncountable tributes are pouring on social media who are depressed by the passing of the beautiful lady. She always stood with her family and friends at the time of need and unfortunately, her loving soul has gone from this world leaving everyone in sorrow. A tribute reads,” Oh, Kay. We lost one of the world’s most precious beauties yesterday. Kay Woodford knew everyone and everyone loved her. I can’t adequately put my grief into words yet, so I’ll refer to a poem I wrote many years ago”. She will be always remembered by her family and friends. Keep remembering her in your thoughts.