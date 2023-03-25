Kaylene Oehling: Human Remains Found in Pittsburgh identified as Missing

A missing case just opened once again after remains of her body were found in the East End. According to the sources, the woman has been identified as Kaylene Oehling who is an Etna woman and went missing in January 2020. After three years, the case has come to an end after the body of the lady was found. As per the police reports, Kaylene Oehling went disappeared mysteriously. Her family says that they are disgusted with the investigation and need assistance as the anniversary of her abduction approaches. Let’s find out more about the case and how did it happen.

It is shocking to learn that the remainder of a lady who went missing three years before, is now found dead. Three years after Kaylene Oehling disappeared, her family is still frustrated with the investigation. Since the news of her death was confirmed by the officials, many people and individuals are taking their social media handles to pay tributes to her and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family members.

Kaylene Oehling

A Facebook user, Brandon Bivins wrote,” After 3 years you have been found, rest easy Kay babe. Thoughts and prayers with the Young/Oehling family, stand with you and will pursue justice for Kaylene”. Another post reads,” Rest Easy!! Fly High… My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Kim Young so very sorry”. After three days of her missing, Oehling’s mother filed a complaint of her missing on January 12. As per the police reports, she was at a friend’s house in Millvale on the evening of January 9 before leaving to meet someone.

With this, police also reported that she also missed a babysitting appointment the following day and her mother was unable to contact her on phone as well. The remains of the girl discovered over the weekend along Washington Boulevard in Pittsburg have been recognized as those of a woman who was reported missing since 2020.

She was meeting a man who hasn’t been arrested in connection to her disappearance but who was allegedly in charge of sending her explicit images to her own family members after she vanished. Unfortunately, Kaylene Oehling has gone from this world leaving her family and friend shattered. The entire family is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. She will be always remembered by her family. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.